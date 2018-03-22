Hurriyet: Military diagrams found on cell phone of jailed Greek officers
Three weeks after Turkish forces captured two Greek army officers at the Evros border region and placed them in a top security prison in Edirne, Turkish authorities have claimed that military diagrams were contained in the external memory of one of the cell phones confiscated from the two Greeks, according to a report in the Turkish daily Hurriyet.
The newspaper reports that the examination of only part of the digital material on the telephones has been completed.
Previous reports had indicated that Turkish authorities had not discovered any incriminating evidence on the telephones.
The report states that each of the two officers was carrying a cell phone, and that they also had a cryptographic telephone.
The report did not clarify whether the diagram depicted the area on the Greek or the Turkish side of the Evros border, nor to which officer the cell phone with the diagram belongs.
The report rekindled fears that Turkish authorities may have planted incriminating evidence on the officers’ telephones.
