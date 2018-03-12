Police raid sit-ins of anti-authority groups, ten-arrested
Greek police this morning raided a series of buildings where anti-authority groups have been carrying out anti-authority sit-ins.
The first was a sit-in which the occupiers had named Gare, on Kallidromiou Street in Athens’ Exarheia neighbourhood. The second building occupation, in the same area, was on Zaimi Street.
A third raid was conducted at an occupied building in Koukaki, on Matrozou Street.
Ten arrests have been made by police so far, police sources have said.
The operation comes straight on the heels of the rooting out of the extreme right group Cobra 18, indicating a simultaneous crackdown on both extreme-right and extreme-left groups.
The raid at the Gare occupation was carried out at 6:15am. There had been a previous, unsuccessful raid at the same venue on 26 November.
The Zaimi Street occupation was completed earlier.
Athens’ main anti-authority web page featured a post today stating that the occupiers were participating in the “Pan-Balkan Internationalist-Anti-fascist protest that was staged to show solidarity with the Libertatia occupation, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, on 10 March.
The first was a sit-in which the occupiers had named Gare, on Kallidromiou Street in Athens’ Exarheia neighbourhood. The second building occupation, in the same area, was on Zaimi Street.
A third raid was conducted at an occupied building in Koukaki, on Matrozou Street.
Ten arrests have been made by police so far, police sources have said.
The operation comes straight on the heels of the rooting out of the extreme right group Cobra 18, indicating a simultaneous crackdown on both extreme-right and extreme-left groups.
The raid at the Gare occupation was carried out at 6:15am. There had been a previous, unsuccessful raid at the same venue on 26 November.
The Zaimi Street occupation was completed earlier.
Athens’ main anti-authority web page featured a post today stating that the occupiers were participating in the “Pan-Balkan Internationalist-Anti-fascist protest that was staged to show solidarity with the Libertatia occupation, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, on 10 March.
in.gr
- Ακούστε την είδηση
- Μεγαλύτερη γραμματοσειρά
- Μικρότερη γραμματοσειρά
- Η είδηση σε PDF
- Εκτύπωση
- Αποστολή
14o
14%meteorologos.gr
Θεσσαλονίκη
Τελευταίες ειδήσεις
- ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες: 12 μνηστήρες για την μονάδα βιομάζας στο Αμύνταιο
- Πέντε νεκροί από τη συντριβή ελικοπτέρου σε ποτάμι της Νέας Υόρκης (βίντεο)
- Παραιτήθηκε ο υπουργός Εσωτερικών της Σλοβακίας Ρόμπερτ Κάλινακ
- ΙΟΒΕ: Υψηλό 10ετίας για την ελληνική βιομηχανία
- Πολιτικές αντιδράσεις για τη σήψη στο ποδόσφαιρο
- Αλλάζουν οι κανόνες εμπλοκής στον Έβρο - Αυξάνονται οι περιπολίες Ελλάδα
- Βρετανικό «χαστούκι» στην Άγκυρα για την κυπριακή ΑΟΖ Ελλάδα
- Αγορά τεσσάρων γαλλικών φρεγατών φέρνει η κρίση στο Αιγαίο Ελλάδα
- Δήλωση-βόμβα: Είμαστε πολύ κοντά σε ένα θανατηφόρο ατύχημα με την Τουρκία Ελλάδα
- Ερντογάν: Κάποιοι ξεχνούν πώς γλίτωσαν από το να γίνουν παστά ψάρια Ελλάδα
- Μπελάδες εξ Αμερικής για τον Δημήτρη Μελισσανίδη Οικονομία
- Πού θα κρυφτεί η κυβέρνηση αν χτυπήσουν οι Τούρκοι Παρεμβάσεις
- Ο Στίβεν Χόκινγκ γνωρίζει τι υπήρχε πριν από το Big Bang Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- Εντυπωσιακό και ταραχώδες το εσωτερικό του Δία Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- Ο Φρανκενστάιν στοιχειώνει ακόμη την επιστήμη και την τεχνολογία Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- Τσόμσκι: Ο νεοφιλελευθερισμός υπάρχει, αλλά μόνο για τους φτωχούς Κόσμος
- Αγορά τεσσάρων γαλλικών φρεγατών φέρνει η κρίση στο Αιγαίο Ελλάδα