Shocking: Ivan Savvidis with his hand at his gun in the field!

It seems like a joke, but is real: Ivan Savvidis was not only carrying a gun when he stormed in the field of Toumba Stadium, but had also his hand at it when he was moving towards referee Kominis!



No reasonable person can understand what happened during PAOK - AEK derby clash at Toumba Stadium of Thessaloniki, after Ivan Savvidis stormed in the field after his team's goals which was correctly disallowed as offside.



Owner and president of PAOK was not only carrying a gun, which he had at his belt (something which is clearly forbidden at sports events), but there was also a time, as you can clearly see at the following photos, when he had his hand at it, when he was attacking referee Kominis!

in.gr