Anastasiadis, Hariri discuss regional developments, summit
Cyprus-Greece-Lebanon summit planned for first half of 2018
The President of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis discussed regional developments in a telephone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
The two leaders discussed the prospect of a Cyprus-Greece-Lebanon summit, which would take place after the two rounds of Cyprus’ presidential elections, on 28 January and 4 February.
The contact between the two leaders comes as Turkey is preparing το send a drill early next year for hydrocarbons exploration in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus, a move that promises to greatly strain regional security and geopolitical balances.
In 2007, Cyprus and Lebanon delineated their EEZ’s, but Turkey does not recognise the agreement.
Aside from gas cooperation, Cyprus has also been offering assistance to Lebanon in confronting the refugee crisis. Lebanon has an estimated 1.5 million refugees and migrants in its territory.
In late October, Anastasiadis pledged to try to galvanise EU support to help Lebanon in managing the crisis.
Cyprus has also offered Lebanon support to build a search-and-rescue centre for responding to migrant emergencies on the Meditteranean coast.
Anastasiadis, at the time, said Cyprus would give Lebanon military assistance, in the form of light arms and ammunition.
The two countries also have an intelligence-sharing agreement.
