Τα μηνύματα που δημοσιεύονται στο χώρο αυτό εκφράζουν τις απόψεις των αποστολέων τους. Το in.gr δεν υιοθετεί καθ’ οιονδήποτε τρόπο τις απόψεις αυτές. Ο καθένας έχει δικαίωμα να εκφράζει την γνώμη του, όποια και να είναι αυτή. Δεν δημοσιεύονται συκοφαντικά ή υβριστικά σχόλια και όσα είναι γραμμένα με κεφαλαία γράμματα. Τέτοια μηνύματα θα διαγράφονται όποτε εντοπίζονται. Αν έχετε οποιαδήποτε παρατήρηση, μπορείτε να την καταγράψετε στην δικτυακή σελίδα: support.in.gr
|
Russia for decades staunchly supported Republic of Cyprus on Security Council resolutions affecting the future of the island
Lavrov says US Security Council key to Cyprus settlement
- Ακούστε την είδηση
- Μεγαλύτερη γραμματοσειρά
- Μικρότερη γραμματοσειρά
- Η είδηση σε PDF
- Εκτύπωση
- Αποστολή
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a comprehensive, just, stable and viable solution to the Cyprus problem, in an interview with Cyprus’ right-wing daily Simerini.
Lavrov said that the principles of Russia’s position on the Cyprus problem remains unchanged.
He called for the restoration of Cyprus as an independent, sovereign nation with territorial integrity, a unified state that will guarantee the interests of the Cypriots themselves. Lavrov said that such a solution is the key to ensuring peace and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Russia for decades has been a staunch supporter of the Republic of Cyprus on a a host of UN Security Council resolutions that affect the future of the island, divided by the ongoing Turkish military occupation.
Lavrov underlined that externally imposed, pre-fabricated solutions with artificial timetables are unacceptable, as the only vehicle for a permanent system of security in Cyprus is the UN Security Council.
The Russian foreign minister also called for an international conference on Cyprus, with the participation of the five permanent members of the Security Council, one of which is the Russian Federation.
Lavrov noted that the support of this proposal by the president of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, both in his speech at the UN General Assembly and during his last visit to Moscow, ‘’will assist the efforts to create a new security system, which will address the contemporary realities and needs of Cyprus.’’
Lavrov said that the principles of Russia’s position on the Cyprus problem remains unchanged.
He called for the restoration of Cyprus as an independent, sovereign nation with territorial integrity, a unified state that will guarantee the interests of the Cypriots themselves. Lavrov said that such a solution is the key to ensuring peace and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Russia for decades has been a staunch supporter of the Republic of Cyprus on a a host of UN Security Council resolutions that affect the future of the island, divided by the ongoing Turkish military occupation.
Lavrov underlined that externally imposed, pre-fabricated solutions with artificial timetables are unacceptable, as the only vehicle for a permanent system of security in Cyprus is the UN Security Council.
The Russian foreign minister also called for an international conference on Cyprus, with the participation of the five permanent members of the Security Council, one of which is the Russian Federation.
Lavrov noted that the support of this proposal by the president of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, both in his speech at the UN General Assembly and during his last visit to Moscow, ‘’will assist the efforts to create a new security system, which will address the contemporary realities and needs of Cyprus.’’
in.gr
- Ακούστε την είδηση
- Μεγαλύτερη γραμματοσειρά
- Μικρότερη γραμματοσειρά
- Η είδηση σε PDF
- Εκτύπωση
- Αποστολή
14o
14%meteorologos.gr
Θεσσαλονίκη
Τελευταίες ειδήσεις
- Φορολοταρία: Μήπως είστε εσείς ο νικητής των 1.000 ευρώ; Οικονομία
- Αναρτήθηκαν οι λαχνοί της σούπερ-φορολοταρίας Οικονομία
- Φορολοταρία: Τέσσερις υπερτυχεροί κερδίζουν 4.000 ευρώ Οικονομία
- Εκστρατεία για μη συμμετοχή του Ντέιμον στο Ocean's 8 Πολιτισμός
- Σοκ στην Κρήτη: Γιος έπνιξε τον πατέρα του Ελλάδα
- Στόχος αγνώστων υποκαταστήματα αλυσίδας σούπερ μάρκετ Ελλάδα
- Χειμερινό Ηλιοστάσιο: Η Μεγάλη Νύχτα του 2017 Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- Τα νέα σχέδια της NASA Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- Η Apple παραδέχτηκε ότι επιβραδύνει σκοπίμως τα iPhone Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- Το γυαλί που αυτοεπιδιορθώνεται [Βίντεο] Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- Σκληρή απάντηση Κωνσταντοπούλου στον Τσίπρα Ελλάδα
- Πώς σκοτώνει την ώρα της η Αλέκα στη Βουλή Περίεργα