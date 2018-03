Στη Σύρο το εντυπωσιακό ταχύπλοο του Αμερικανικού Ναυτικού, CarsonCity [Βίντεο]

Welcome to Syros #USNSCarsonCity and thank you Governor @hatzimarkos for your region’s strong support to the US-Greece alliance https://t.co/3k3ToSdZ4w

Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship #USNSCarsonCity docked at #Syros today. @USAmbGreece: We're pleased to have USNS Carson City visiting Syros. It is a visible symbol of how we are deepening our military relationship with Greece, a pillar of stability in the region pic.twitter.com/OWClCFUrNl