Major problems from Thessaloniki water supply shut-down

Problem and anger are mounting in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, which is in its fourth day without water, with the city’s main water supply cut off.



Officials of the Thessaloniki Water Supply and Sewage Company (EYATH) are now promising that service will be restored tomorrow, after severe damage to the central pipeline caused enormous problems in many parts of the city, including school closures in neighbourhoods where water was cut off.



The city’s Ippokrateion Hospital was left without water, causing a suspension of microbiology tests and threatening a suspension of scheduled surgery.



EYATH informed residents that the water supply would be restored at 8am, instead of at 6am as originally announced in Oraiokastro, Efkarpia, Meteora, and Polihni (all in the Pavlos Melas municipality) and Evosmos (Neapoli-Sykeon municipality.



While Mayor Yannis Boutaris announced the closure of schools in affected areas, it was later announced by the competent deputy mayor that school principals would make the final call on whether to operate or not.



Schools Pylaia and Panorama shut down by decision of the local mayors.

































in.gr