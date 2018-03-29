Draft law extends jail term when extradition requests are pending

Until now, Greek criminal law provided that prisoners awaiting trial cannot remain incarcerated beyond 18 months and must be released pending trial.



That is about to change, with a draft law tabled by Justice Minister Kontonis, to be passed as an amendment to a bill regarding violence against women.



The legal provision states that prisoners who are wanted by third countries and who are imprisoned in Greek jails can remain incarcerated beyond the legal limit of 18 months, when there is a pending extradition request, pertaining to criminal law offences, against them from a third country.



The justice ministry clarified that this provision applies only in cases involving extradition requests, and only for criminal offences, and is unrelated to cases in which aliens have been remanded in administrative custody, pending adjudication of their asylum application.



As regards the case of the eight Turkish military officers who remain incarcerated pending final adjudication of their asylum applications, they are due to be released in April, when the 18 month period is over.



According to the new law, they can remain in custody only if Turkey files a new extradition request, with fresh evidence, as Ankara’s previous requests have been rejected by the competent judicial authorities.



Eleftheria Kollia







in.gr