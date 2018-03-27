Glimmer of hope for release of two Greek army officers

The stern message of EU leaders towards Ankara has engendered a glimmer of hope for the release of the two captured Greek army officers who have been imprisoned in a top-security Turkish jail for nearly a month.



All eyes are now on the scheduled meeting between the Turkish prosecutor and the lawyers for the two officers, which was scheduled for Friday, but reportedly may now be held today.



The lawyers are to be briefed on what charges might be filed against their clients.



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker demanded of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the immediate release of the officers at yesterday’s EU-Turkey summit in Varna, Bulgaria.



Juncker said that the Turkish side must make efforts to solve the issue. He said the EU trusts Ankara will resolve the issue before Orthodox Easter, if possible.



Defence Minister Panos Kammenos this morning cited Juncker’s statement in expressing hopes that the entire affair may be resolved by Easter, which is on 8 April.

















