Athens calling Moscow: Tsipras briefs Putin on theTurkish problem
Russian President Vladimir Putin today received a congratulatory telephone call upon his re-election from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Greek government sources said that beyond references to Greek-Russian relations, Tsipras had occasion to broach the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, with continual Turkish threats against the Republic of Cyprus.
The Greek PM was in Brussels for the ongoing EU summit, where he made sharp remarks denouncing Turkey’s behaviour towards Greece and Cyprus, and demanding that Ankara abide by international law.
A draft of the summit’s conclusions, obtained by Bloomberg, included a strong rebuke to Ankara for its moves to block offshore oil and gas exploration around member-state Cyprus, and for its exceptionally aggressive posture in the Aegean.
It was not made known whether the two leaders discussed the captivity in a Turkish jail of two army officers, although Putin is among the few major world leaders who retains close and cordial ties with the Erdogan regime, and consequently leverage, should he choose to assist efforts for the release of the two Greeks.
