Savvidis’ Dimera Company paid for the stay at an Athens hotel of a man of Armenian descent, charged with arson attacks
Invoices for Savvidis' Dimera company in court file of Thessaloniki crime ring
A bombshell revelation regarding the case of a well-known Thessaloniki crime ring rooted out by Greek Police was presented on Skai television’s investigative journalism athletics programme “The trial on Skai”.
The report revealed that the court documents regarding the criminal organisation includes invoices issued to businessman Ivan Savvidis’ Dimera Company, which covered the cost of the stay at an Athens hotel of a man of Armenian descent, who has been charged with arson attacks on the automobiles of Răzvan Lucescu, the manager of Savvidis’ PAOK F.C., and of football manager Yannis Evangelopoulos.
The programme revealed the sworn testimony of a travel agency employee:
“I was asked by the owner of the travel agency to make a reservation for [the name of the man of Armenian descent is cited] and for another individual for two overnight stays, October 13-14, 2015.
The occupants of the room were scheduled to depart on 15 October, 2015, as they did.
The hotel at which I made the reservation was called Athens Habitat, which was chosen because its location suited them.
The invoices for the above two overnight stays were originally issued to PAOK F.C. They were cancelled for reasons that I cannot recall.
New invoices were issued for the same two overnight stays to the Dimera Company, which paid the bill.”
The report revealed that the court documents regarding the criminal organisation includes invoices issued to businessman Ivan Savvidis’ Dimera Company, which covered the cost of the stay at an Athens hotel of a man of Armenian descent, who has been charged with arson attacks on the automobiles of Răzvan Lucescu, the manager of Savvidis’ PAOK F.C., and of football manager Yannis Evangelopoulos.
The programme revealed the sworn testimony of a travel agency employee:
“I was asked by the owner of the travel agency to make a reservation for [the name of the man of Armenian descent is cited] and for another individual for two overnight stays, October 13-14, 2015.
The occupants of the room were scheduled to depart on 15 October, 2015, as they did.
The hotel at which I made the reservation was called Athens Habitat, which was chosen because its location suited them.
The invoices for the above two overnight stays were originally issued to PAOK F.C. They were cancelled for reasons that I cannot recall.
New invoices were issued for the same two overnight stays to the Dimera Company, which paid the bill.”
in.gr
- Ακούστε την είδηση
- Μεγαλύτερη γραμματοσειρά
- Μικρότερη γραμματοσειρά
- Η είδηση σε PDF
- Εκτύπωση
- Αποστολή
14o
14%meteorologos.gr
Θεσσαλονίκη
Τελευταίες ειδήσεις
- Σε εξέλιξη η συνάντηση Τσίπρα - Καμμένου στο Μαξίμου
- ΗΠΑ: Τρεις τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς σε σχολείο [Βίντεο]
- Προανακριτική για Novartis: Με αποχώρηση απειλεί η ΔΗΣΥ
- Καμμένος: Η Τουρκία λειτουργεί με τη λογική «Εξπρές του Μεσονυχτίου» για τους στρατιωτικούς
- Τέσσερις μήνες φυλακή με αναστολή στον Τούρκο που συνελήφθη στον Έβρο
- Δικαστικό «χαστούκι» στο νόμο Κατρούγκαλου για τις συντάξεις Οικονομία
- Πυροβολισμοί στον Έβρο - Συνελήφθη Τούρκος που πέρασε τα σύνορα Ελλάδα
- Στο δικαστήριο οδηγούνται οι δύο έλληνες στρατιωτικοί Ελλάδα
- Επικίνδυνη ένταση στη Μεσόγειο - Πλοίο της ExxonMobil φτάνει στην Κύπρο Ελλάδα
- Ποιοι θα χάσουν έως ένα μισθό και τρεις συντάξεις από το ψαλίδι στο αφορολόγητο Οικονομία
- Ξανά στη ζωή εξαφανισμένο είδος Μολοσσών με «γενετική εκτροφή» Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- «Έσβησε» για πάντα το άστρο του Στίβεν Χόκινγκ [Βίντεο] Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- Περί Μακεδονίας και Μακεδόνων Πρόσωπα και Ιστορίες
- Ο ξεχωριστός κύριος Χόκινγκ στη Σάμο, πριν από 20 χρόνια Πρόσωπα και Ιστορίες
- Πέθανε ο «κομάντο της Κύπρου», Γιώργος Παπαμελετίου Πρόσωπα και Ιστορίες
- Άντρια Ζαφειράκου: Η καλύτερη δασκάλα του κόσμου Πρόσωπα και Ιστορίες
- Πέντε φορές που ο Στίβεν Χόκινγκ άλλαξε τον τρόπο που σκεφτόμαστε Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία