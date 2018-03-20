Invoices for Savvidis' Dimera company in court file of Thessaloniki crime ring

A bombshell revelation regarding the case of a well-known Thessaloniki crime ring rooted out by Greek Police was presented on Skai television’s investigative journalism athletics programme “The trial on Skai”.



The report revealed that the court documents regarding the criminal organisation includes invoices issued to businessman Ivan Savvidis’ Dimera Company, which covered the cost of the stay at an Athens hotel of a man of Armenian descent, who has been charged with arson attacks on the automobiles of Răzvan Lucescu, the manager of Savvidis’ PAOK F.C., and of football manager Yannis Evangelopoulos.



The programme revealed the sworn testimony of a travel agency employee:



“I was asked by the owner of the travel agency to make a reservation for [the name of the man of Armenian descent is cited] and for another individual for two overnight stays, October 13-14, 2015.



The occupants of the room were scheduled to depart on 15 October, 2015, as they did.



The hotel at which I made the reservation was called Athens Habitat, which was chosen because its location suited them.



The invoices for the above two overnight stays were originally issued to PAOK F.C. They were cancelled for reasons that I cannot recall.



New invoices were issued for the same two overnight stays to the Dimera Company, which paid the bill.”

in.gr