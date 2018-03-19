'The decisive factor in ties between the two parties is the effort to exit the regime of bailout programmes,' Tzanakopoulos said.
Government spokesman denies rift in Syriza, Independent Greeks coalition
“The prime minister and [Independent Greeks leader] Mr. Kammenos have an excellent relationship,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos underlined today, amidst rampant reports of a break in the ruling coalition.
Tzanakopoulos announced that Tsipras and Kammenos have scheduled talks for tomorrow.
The government spokesman said that Tsipras’ meeting with Kammenos will focus on the next steps in efforts to secure the release of two Greek army officers who have been imprisoned in an Edirne, Turkey jail, after having been taken captive at the Evros border region.
Tzanakopoulos said that talk of a split within the ruling coalition essentially expresses the pious wishes of main opposition New Democracy.
“All rumours and whispers about a breakdown in the coalition are an effort to shift the hierarchy of priorities of issues in the public debate," he said.
“When we speak about a two-party government with different ideological origins, there may be differences and disagreements in certain areas. The decisive factor in the relationship between the two parties is the common effort for the country to exit the regime of bailout programmes,” Tzanakopoulos said.
