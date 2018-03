Savvidis to Kominis: «You will die»

As seen by eyewitnesses and also confirmed by AEK's side, when Ivan Savidis invaded in the pitch threatened referee Kominis: «You will die»!



Shocking details of Ivan Savvidis invasion with a gun in his band are coming from AEK's officials. According to AEK's side, Ivan Savvidis entered the pitch walking against Kominis and he threatened him that he will die! At the same time, Kominis was being pressured in the locker rooms to count the goal!



Goal that has been rightly cancelled.







in.gr