Will The Prime Minister of Greece interrupt the championship?

The Government seems to considering interrupting the championship after what had happened in Tumba Stadium. Announcement is expected.



The unbelievable things that took place in Tumba Stadium tonight (Sunday 12/03) are forcing the Government into a decision to stop the championship.



According to the latest information, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras seriously examines the possibility of interrupting the championship after what happened at PAOK -AEK clash in Toumba Stadium and Ivan Savvidis's invasion on the pitch, with a gun in his belt.



The official announcements are immediately expected!



in.gr