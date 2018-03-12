The biggest scandal in Greek Football

Not even with a gun against a head. You can not believe what happened in Tumba Stadium. Kominis counted Varela's goal in the changing rooms (!!!) by writing on the score sheet that the score was 1-0 until the match was brought to a permanent stoppage. PAOK argues that AEK is responsible for the interruption, and AEK argues that Savvidis violent invasion on the pitch.



Where the logic ends, here comes the ... Purge. And now may God save as, because nobody knows what will follow after what had happened at Toumba Stadium. A few minutes ago, it was known that PAOK-AEK match was officially interrupted with the scoreboard being at 1-0 for the home team (PAOK), as referee Giorgos Kominis finally allowed Fernando Varela's offside goal!!! Who is responsible for the interruption?



The officials of AEK refuse that and point out that Kominis decided at the locker rooms to allow Varela's goal, but interrupted the match due to the violent invasion of Ivan Savvidis in the field!



Unbelievable things, for second consecutive derby at Toumba Stadium in the so-called by some people «best championship of the last 20 years»!



Referees decide at the locker rooms after a two-hour delay to count goals that have been previously canceled, Savvidis invades the field with his hand at a gun, but eventually PAOK is the winner of this decisive clash!



in.gr