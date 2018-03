Unbelievable: PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis enters the field with a pistol at his belt!

Unbelievable things took place at match between PAOK and AEK at Toumba Stadium of Thessaloniki on Sunday, since owner and president of PAOK, Ivan Savvidis, entered the field with a pistol at his belt.It is very difficult to describe with words what actually happened, since we are talking about a case that nobody knows where is going to lead. Look at this picture.Look carefully at Ivan Savvidis, who has entered the field of Toumba Stadium, threatening everybody, with a pistol at his belt!!! Yes, we are serious, with an actual pistol at his belt inside the field...