The two officers were remanded in custody and will face the charge of illegal entry into a military zone.
Heightened concern over two Greek officers captured bt Turkey
The fate of two Greek army officers who were captured by Turkish forces after they mistakenly crossed the border into Turkey will be decided at the courthouse of the city of Edirne.
The two officers were remanded in custody and will face the charge of illegal entry into a military zone.
The lawyers for the two officers filed an objection to their preliminary incarceration, and that was expected to be reviewed by the court within the day.
However, as it turns out, there has been a postponement of today's trial, and the petition may be judged later in the week.
The Greek government, and especially the defence ministry, is monitoring the situation, hoping that the officers might be released immediately, after they are handed down a suspended sentence for illegal entry into a forbidden zone.
The bad scenario is a change in the charges today or before the trial date, with the addition of military espionage, which certain government-friendly Turkish media have reported may occur.
The Turkish media has noted that the two Greek officers have been placed in a top security prison, the same one in which the former head of the pro-Kurdish HDP party Selahattin Demirtas is serving time.
The parents of the two officers (photo above) went to Edirne and were in court today. They received permission to visit with their sons.
The two officers were remanded in custody and will face the charge of illegal entry into a military zone.
The lawyers for the two officers filed an objection to their preliminary incarceration, and that was expected to be reviewed by the court within the day.
However, as it turns out, there has been a postponement of today's trial, and the petition may be judged later in the week.
The Greek government, and especially the defence ministry, is monitoring the situation, hoping that the officers might be released immediately, after they are handed down a suspended sentence for illegal entry into a forbidden zone.
The bad scenario is a change in the charges today or before the trial date, with the addition of military espionage, which certain government-friendly Turkish media have reported may occur.
The Turkish media has noted that the two Greek officers have been placed in a top security prison, the same one in which the former head of the pro-Kurdish HDP party Selahattin Demirtas is serving time.
The parents of the two officers (photo above) went to Edirne and were in court today. They received permission to visit with their sons.
in.gr
- Ακούστε την είδηση
- Μεγαλύτερη γραμματοσειρά
- Μικρότερη γραμματοσειρά
- Η είδηση σε PDF
- Εκτύπωση
- Αποστολή
14o
14%meteorologos.gr
Θεσσαλονίκη
Τελευταίες ειδήσεις
- Η Φιορεντίνα «ανανέωσε» το συμβόλαιο του Αστόρι
- Υπουργείο εργασίας για Δαβάκη: «Ρατσιστικές αντιλήψεις όπως αυτές καταπολεμώνται»
- Κατά της προληπτικής γραμμής στήριξης o Μιχάλης Σάλλας
- Εκτός ΝΔ ο πρόεδρος της τοπικής οργάνωσης Κοζάνης
- Η γκάφα με το «τυπικό γεγονός» που μετατράπηκε σε πολυήμερο θρίλερ
- Αναβλήθηκε η εκδίκαση της έφεσης των δύο ελλήνων στρατιωτικών Ελλάδα
- Το «Βατερλώ» στον Έβρο και 7 κρίσιμα ερωτήματα Ελλάδα
- Ζευγάρι πολιτικών με μισθό 11.000 ευρώ έπαιρνε και επίδομα ενοικίου 1.000 ευρώ Ελλάδα
- «Μορφή του νερού» η μεγάλη νικήτρια των Όσκαρ [Βίντεο & Εικόνες] Πολιτισμός Φωτορεπορτάζ
- Σε δίκη για κατασκοπεία παραπέμπονται οι δύο έλληνες στρατιωτικοί [Βίντεο] Ελλάδα
- Τρελή πορεία ΙΧ στην εθνική οδό - Νεκρός ο οδηγός [Βίντεο] Ελλάδα
- Έβρος: Οι Τούρκοι είχαν στήσει ενέδρα στους έλληνες στρατιωτικούς Ελλάδα
- Το «Βατερλώ» στον Έβρο και 7 κρίσιμα ερωτήματα Ελλάδα
- «Δεν είναι βιασμός όταν μια γυναίκα προωθεί την καριέρα της μέσω σεξ» Πολιτισμός
- Το σπριντ της αιώνιας ζωής (και ο μαραθώνιος της αθανασίας) Επιστήμη-Τεχνολογία
- Ζωρζέτ Τσιγγιρίδη, μια μπαλαρίνα ετών 90 Πρόσωπα και Ιστορίες
- Ποια είναι η «Nεοϋορκέζα» Ράνια που έδιωξε από την κυβέρνηση ο Τσίπρας Πρόσωπα και Ιστορίες