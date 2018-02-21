Tsipras briefs Merkel following Turkish aggression

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel today discussed by telephone the ongoing negotiations with FYROM, the recent hostile activities of Turkey’s air force and Coast Guard in the Aegean, EU-Turkey relations, and Ankara’s blocking of Cyprus’ oil and gas drilling programme in the Mediterranean.



Tsipras underlined the need for a definitive settlement with FYROM, with a constitutional revision sealing the change in FYROM’s name domestically.



He also detailed to the German chancellor Turkey’s recent hostile actions. Tsipras said that respect for international law in the Aegean and the Mediterranean is a precondition for the advancement of EU-Turkey relations.



Rendezvous in Brussels



Tsipras is scheduled to meet with Merkel on 23 February, on the sidelines of the EU summit, where they will continue their discussions on Turkey’s relations with Greece and Cyprus.



The German Chancellor will have first met with FYROM PM Zoran Zaef, at a meeting scheduled to take place in Berlin tomorrow.









in.gr