Tsipras sees FYROM solution as national impetative





“I have a responsibility to the country,” was Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ statement, on the need to settle disputes with Skopje, to main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during their recent discussion of the FYROM naming issue, according to a well-informed governmental source.



This is what has been reported by the state-run Athens and Macedonian News Agency, which said that when Mitsotakis accused Tsipras of rekindling the FYROM issue to divide New Democracy, Tsipras offered assurances that he took up the matter neither to divide nor to unite any other party.



Tsipras said that as long as he holds the office of prime minister, he bears a responsibility to the country and its history [to resolve the dispute with Greece’s northern neighbor] .



New Democracy: Incomprehensible leak from PM’s office



“Would that Mr. Tsipras had realised [this responsibility] prior to his meeting with Mr. Mitsotakis, as he may have avoided the petty partisan handling of the Skopje issue,” New Democracy said in an informal briefing.



in.gr