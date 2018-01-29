Israeli President Rivlin in Athens for talks with Pavlopoulos, Tsipras





Visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is holding talks today in Athens with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.



Rivlin begins his visit with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, with the meeting with Pavlopoulos immediately following.



Pavlopoulos will host a state dinner for the visiting Israeli president this evening.



President Rivlin and Prime Minister Tsipras are scheduled to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki on Tuesday.



They will later visit the arcaheological site of Vergina, in the Greek province of Macedonia, where the tombs of the Macedonian royal family, including Philip of Macedon, father of Alexander the Great, were discovered.



On Wednesday, the Israeli president is scheduled to receive an honorary doctoral degree from the Faculty of International and European Studies, of the University of Piraeus.



It was decided by Greek authorities that the busy Syntagma Square metro station will be closed this morning for security reasons, related to the visit, and there will be heightened security and traffic measures throughout the centre of the capital.



















