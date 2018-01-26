The next step:Handover of the metro stations at Maniatika, Piraeus, and the municipal theatre (Dimotiko Theatro), within 2019.
New Athens metro stations to be completed in 2019
The tunnel boring machine has completed work for the extension of the Athens Metro to Piraeus.
According to an announcement by Attiko Metro, the work on opening the underground tunnel, extending the Athens metros Line 3 to Piraeus, has been completed.
In 2019, the handover of the metro stations of Agia Varvara, Korydallos, and Nikaia is expected.
The next step will be the handover of the metro stations at Maniatika, Piraeus, and the municipal theatre (Dimotiko Theatro), within 2019.
The completion of the opening of the underground tunnel, extending Line 3 of the Athens Metro to Piraeus, combined with the realisation of tram projects, is not only the result of comprehensive city planning” said Attiko Metro S.A. president Yannis Mylopoulos.
The connection of the port of Piraeus, via metro, with Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, as well as with the centre of Athens, will produce multiple economic development and tourism benefits for the wider area, and for the day after in the country.
