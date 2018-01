Big hike in Greek industrial turnover for November

Industrial production in Greece rose by a whopping 12. 9 percentage points in November, according to data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority.



More specifically, the Index for Industrial Production, with the base year being 2010+100.0 and November, 2017, being the reference month, has evolved as follows:



The General Index for Industrial Production (domestic and external markets) for the month of November, 2017, rose by 12.9 percentage points, as compared to November, 2016.



The comparison of the data for the same month in 2015 and 2016 had shown an increase of just 3.4 percentage points.



The General Index for Industrial Production for November, 2017, when compared to October, 2017, marked a 1.2 percentage point increase.



The General Index for the period December, 2016 – November, 2017, when compared to December, 2015 – December, 2016, rose by 13.3 percent.

in.gr